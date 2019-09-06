Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending a CEO’s Forum in Seoul (Picture Credits: Rajnath Singh/Twitter)
Rajnath meets S Korea's DAPA chief, attends CEO Forum to attract investments in defence sector

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:11 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 6 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday engaged in a discussion with South Korea's Minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Wang Jung-hong.
"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh meeting Mr. Wang Jung-hong, the Minister Defence Acquisition and Programme Administration of the Republic of Korea in Seoul," the Defence Ministry tweeted.
Prior to this, the Defence Minister also attended the CEO's Forum in Seoul wherein the former provided detailed information about India's initiatives to attract investments from the defence industries in South Korea.
"This CEO Forum is being given detailed information about India's initiatives to attract investments in India Defence Corridors from Republic of Korea's defence industries," the minister tweeted.
Singh is also scheduled to attend a Business-to-Government (B2G) meeting with the participation of members of the Defence Industry from both sides with an aim to encourage co-operation between defence industries of India and South Korea.
Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister held bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo where they reviewed defence cooperation between both countries.
During the meeting, both sides agreed that there was great potential to further boost defence ties.
Singh is currently on a three-day visit to South Korea since Wednesday with an aim to intensify bilateral defence and security relations.
India is developing strong military hardware cooperation with South Korea as the Indian Army has already inducted the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers (which has roots in South Korea's K-9 Thunder) built in partnership with the Indian firm Larsen and Toubro. (ANI)

