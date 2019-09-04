Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Wednesday met South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon
Rajnath meets South Korea PM, appreciates 'peace', stability' in Korean Peninsula

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:27 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a visit to South Korea, met its Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon and appreciated Seoul's efforts in attaining ''peace and stability'' in the Korean Peninsula.
The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to bilateral ties.
"Met with Lee Nak-Yon, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea. Our interaction was comprehensive and covered a wide range of issues pertaining to bilateral ties," Singh tweeted.
"During the meeting with the PM of RoK, I shared my appreciation for his continued efforts for peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula. Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore had once famously said that Korea was the 'Light of East'. RoK continues to remain the 'Light of East','' he added.
Singh landed in Korea on Wednesday for a three-day visit with an aim to intensify defence and security ties. During his visit, he is expected to hold talks with counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo, the Minister of National Defence.
A CEO's Forum followed by a Business-to-Government (B2G) meeting will also be held in Seoul with the participation of members of the Defence Industry from both sides with an aim to encourage co-operation between defence Industry of India and the Republic of Korea.
India is developing strong military hardware cooperation with South Korea as the Indian Army has already inducted the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers built in partnership with the Indian firm Larsen and Toubro. (ANI)

