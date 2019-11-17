Rajnath Singh arrives in Bangkok to attend ASEAN defence ministers' meet

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday arrived in Bangkok to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) and the opening ceremony of Defence and Security 2019 Exhibition.

He was received by Air Chief Marshal Chewchan Ruddit, Special Advisor to the office of the Permanent Secretary for Defense, MoD Thailand.

Singh is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) in Bangkok, Thailand tomorrow.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh reached Bangkok today to attend ADMM Plus and the opening ceremony of Defence & Security 2019 Exhibition. He was received by Air Chief Marshal Chewchan Ruddit Special Advisor to the office of the Permanent Secretary for Defense, MoD Thailand," RMO India.

Bilateral meetings with several participating Defence Ministers have also been scheduled.

Singh will also inaugurate the India pavilion at the Defence and Security Exhibition in Bangkok. He will address the business seminar and interact with the industry representatives.

As part of the agenda for the ADMM Plus meeting, Singh will also release the Handbook on Military Medicine for ASEAN along with the Defence Minister of Myanmar.

A courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha will also take place during the visit. (ANI)

