Rajnath Singh attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], June 24 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the Victory Day Parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

"Attending the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. I am proud that a Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces is also participating in this parade," Singh tweeted.

The Victory Day parade was orginally supposed to be held on May 9. However, it was pushed to June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new date coincides with the original parade marking the victory in 1945. (ANI)