Rajnath Singh dials his Japanese counterpart, exchanges views on bilateral relations

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during which the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional security situation.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that Singh, during the conversation, expressed deep condolences over the loss of life and property caused due to Typhoon Hagibis that hit Japan earlier this month, and commended the country's government for its efforts to provide relief and succour to the affected people.

Singh also congratulated Kono on behalf of India for the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

The Defence Minister recalled his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and country's former Defence Minister Takeshi lwaya during his visit to the Pacific Island nation in September, this year, and expressed satisfaction on the robust defence cooperation between the two countries.

Singh said that he looks forward to meeting Kono during the forthcoming ASEAN Defence Ministers' Plus Meeting in Bangkok in November, this year. (ANI)

