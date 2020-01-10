Rajnath Singh discusses bilateral relations, regional security situation with Japanese counterpart

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese">Japanese counterpart and discussed views on the regional security situation.

The two leaders discussed enhancing bilateral security cooperation between Tokyo and New Delhi under the framework of Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership">India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"Had productive discussions with Japanese">Japanese Defense Minister @Konotaromp over the telephone on further enhancing the bilateral defence and security cooperation between India and Japan. Also exchanged views on the regional developments including the recent development in the Gulf," Rajnath Singh tweeted. (ANI)