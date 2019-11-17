Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan in Bangkok on Sunday
Rajnath Singh holds bilateral with Thailand's deputy PM; apprises him about India's Act East policy

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:08 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan in Bangkok on Sunday and apprised him about the Centre's Act East policy and the centrality of ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific policy.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 6th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus). The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to bilateral relations between India and Thailand, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Singh complimented Wongsuwan for the successful conduct of activities during the year as the chair of ADMM-Plus and ASEAN for 2019, the statement added.
The Defence Minister is in Bangkok to attend the two-day long ADMM-Plus summit. The visit would witness Singh inaugurating the India pavilion at the Defence and Security Exhibition in Bangkok, as well as addressing the business seminar and interact with the industry representatives. (ANI)

