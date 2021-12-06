Rajnath Singh holds talks on military-technical cooperation with Russian counterpart.

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu are holding talks here on Monday on the Inter-Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MTC), considered as a major issue in the context of bilateral relations.

Defence cooperation is an important pillar of the India-Russia strategic partnership, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It is guided by the Programme for Military-Technical Cooperation signed between the two countries.

This pillar enshrines the interest of the two governments to further develop and strengthen the military and technical cooperation in the sphere of research and development, production and after-sales support of armament systems and various military equipment.

The two Defence Ministers meet annually, alternately in Russia and India, to discuss and review the status of ongoing projects and other issues of military-technical cooperation



Today, the two countries are expected to renew their military-technical cooperation arrangement for 2021-31.

The two leaders met ahead of the first 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and Russia today. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu will also participate in the meet.

In the first 2+2 format dialogue today, India and Russia will discuss key bilateral, regional and international issues,incl the situation in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover, threats emanating from terror groups, protection of human rights of minorities, women and children in Afghanistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India today to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both countries are expected to sign more than 10 agreements following annual talks between PM Modi and President Putin. These agreements will be in the fields of space, culture, science and technology, defence etc. (ANI)

