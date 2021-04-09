Rajnath Singh meets Kazakhstan counterpart Nurlan Yermekbayev

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met his Kazakhstan counterpart Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev.

The information about the meeting was shared through the Twitter account of the Office of the Indian Defence Minister.

"Defence Minister of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi," tweeted the Office of the Defence Minister.



Yermekbayev also visited the War Memorial in Delhi and paid his respect to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath.

The Defence Minister of Kazakhstan was accorded with the Guard of Honour at Vigyan Bhawan in the presence of Singh.

He is on a four-day official visit to India from April 7 to 10.

This is Yermekbayev's first meeting with Singh after he was re-appointed as the Defence Minister of Kazakhstan.

The two ministers had last met in Moscow on September 5, 2020, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting. (ANI)

