Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], Nov 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of Indian embassy in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Moscow today. As the world celebrates his '150th Jayanti Varsh', let us rededicate ourselves to bring peace & sustainable development on Earth by taking inspiration from Gandhian thought & his principles of life," Singh tweeted.



Singh is on a three-day visit to Russia during which he will co-chair the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).

As per a release by Ministry of Defence, Singh is expected to hold extensive discussions with his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu on all areas of military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial cooperation between the two countries.

He will also inaugurate 'India-Russia Defence Industry Cooperation Conference' alongside Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov. (ANI)