Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow. (Photo courtesy: Rajnath Singh twitter handle)
Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow. (Photo courtesy: Rajnath Singh twitter handle)

Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:31 IST

Moscow [Russia], Nov 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of Indian embassy in Moscow on Tuesday.
"Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Moscow today. As the world celebrates his '150th Jayanti Varsh', let us rededicate ourselves to bring peace & sustainable development on Earth by taking inspiration from Gandhian thought & his principles of life," Singh tweeted.

Singh is on a three-day visit to Russia during which he will co-chair the 19th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).
As per a release by Ministry of Defence, Singh is expected to hold extensive discussions with his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu on all areas of military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial cooperation between the two countries.
He will also inaugurate 'India-Russia Defence Industry Cooperation Conference' alongside Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:44 IST

India, Bangladesh to jointly produce film on Bangabandhu: Javadekar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 5 (ANI): India and Bangladesh will jointly produce two separate films based on Bangladesh's Liberation War and on the country's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:14 IST

Nawaz Sharif discharged from Lahore's Services Hospital, to be...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was on Tuesday discharged from Lahore's Service Hospital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:45 IST

Nepal: Ground-breaking ceremony performed for polytechnic being...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 5 (ANI): The Ground-breaking ceremony commencing the construction of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Polytechnic was performed at the Nepalese city of Hetauda on Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 19:43 IST

India yet to receive confirmation from Pak on list of inaugural...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): India is yet to receive a confirmation from Pakistan on a list of prominent Sikh leaders and other dignitaries who are part of the inaugural 'jatha' visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor on November 9, government sources said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:10 IST

US' bid to hold oil fields in northern Syria violates...

Moscow [Russia] Nov 5 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin on Tuesday has termed US President Donald Trump's decision to control oil fields in northern Syria as illegitimate and violation of international law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:59 IST

Afghanistan objects to summoning of envoy by Pak

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Afghanistan has objected to the summoning of its charge d'affaires by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry over the harassment claims made by Pakistani diplomats working in the country's embassy in Kabul.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:46 IST

Pakistan PM refuses to resign amid mass protests

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he was ready to accept all "valid" demands of the Azadi March protesters, led by firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, except their call for his resignation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:10 IST

Three Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Kabul province

Paghman (Kabul) [Afghanistan], Nov 5 (ANI): At least three Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan security forces in an operation carried out in the Kabul province of Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:39 IST

Tezgam express train fire: Six Pak railway officials suspended

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Railways administration on Monday suspended six senior railways officials from service following a preliminary inquiry into the Tezgam train fire incident that claimed 74 lives last week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:02 IST

Just 15 years of post-Paris Agreement emissions to lock in 20 cm...

Potsdam [Germany], Nov 5 (ANI): Unless governments significantly scale up their emission reduction efforts, the 15 years' worth of emissions released under their current Paris Agreement pledges alone would cause 20 cm of sea-level rise over the longer term, according to new research published today in

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:58 IST

Iran announces further step away from nuclear deal

Tehran [Iran], Nov 5 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday announced steps to further roll back its nuclear commitment and to begin injecting uranium gas into more than 1,000 centrifuges at its Fordow enrichment facility in Qom province.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:36 IST

Iran condemns US sanctions on Supreme leader Khamenei's inner circle

Tehran [Iran], Nov 5 (ANI): Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday condemned fresh US sanctions against top Iranian leadership after an announcement by the White House on the 40th anniversary of the US embassy seizure.

Read More
iocl