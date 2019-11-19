Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to Subhash Chandra Bose at INA memorial in Singapore

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and other soldiers at the Indian National Army (INA) Memorial in Singapore on Tuesday.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, also met former Indian National Army's Major (Retd) Ishwar Lal at the INA Memorial.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "Delighted to meet Major Ishwar Lal during the wreath-laying ceremony at INA marker in Singapore. Major Lal had served the Indian National Army under the leadership of Netaji Subhash Chandra. He is an embodiment of courage and bravery. I salute his service to INA & the nation."



Singh arrived in Singapore on Monday night after concluding his visit to Bangkok.

The two-day visit would witness him attending the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue and calling on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. (ANI)