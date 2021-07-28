Rajnath Singh reaches Dushanbe to attend annual SCO meet

Dushanbe [Tajikistan] July 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reached Dushanbe to attend the annual meeting of the Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in Tajikistan.

According to the Defence Ministry, Singh is on a 3-day visit to Dushanbe. In the annual meeting, defence cooperation issues among SCO member states are discussed and a communique is expected to be issued after the deliberations.



Singh's address at the meeting is slated for July 28.

During his visit to Dushanbe, the Defence Minister is also expected to meet his Tajik counterpart Col Gen Sherali Mirzo to discuss bilateral issues and other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also in Dushanbe for the Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO States. (ANI)

