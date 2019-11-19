Rajnath Singh takes 'familiarisation sortie' in Singapore Air Force helicopter

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a familiarisation air sortie in Super Puma Helicopter of Republic of Singapore Air Force. He is on a two-day visit to the island city.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh taking a familiarisation air sortie in Super Puma Helicopter of Republic of Singapore Air Force," Singh's office tweeted along with a 14-second video.

He is on a two day visit to Singapore. pic.twitter.com/Ggukr7K3xY — ????? ?????? ????????/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 19, 2019



Earlier in the day, he visited Sembawang Air Base where Singh exchanged Crest in the presence of Chief of Staff-Air Staff, Brig Gen Gan Siow Huang.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh exchanging Crest in the presence of Chief of Staff-Air Staff, Republic of Singapore Air Force Brig Gen Gan Siow Huang on his arrival at Sembawang Air Base," Defence Ministry spokesperson tweeted.



He will attend the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue and also call on the Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong.

Singh arrived in Singapore on Monday night after concluding his Bangkok visit.

During his visit to Bangkok, Singh attended the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) and the opening ceremony of Defence and Security 2019 Exhibition.

He also held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from several countries including New Zealand's Ron Mark and Australia's Linda Reynolds. (ANI)