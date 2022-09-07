Rajnath Singh thanks Mongolian President for "special gift" on last day of visit

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], September 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh for a "special gift" from the "special friends" and named the present 'Tejas'.

"A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, 'Tejas'. Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you Mongolia," the Defence Minister tweeted.

Singh was gifted a majestic horse by Khurelsukh.

Rajnath Singh embarked on a five-day visit to Mongolia on Monday to enhance the strategic partnership and defence cooperation with the East Asian countries.

Yesterday, the Minister held bilateral talks with Mongolian Defence Minister Saikhanbayar Gursed in Ulaanbaatar and discussed ways to further expand bilateral defence cooperation and other regional and global issues of mutual interest.



"Productive interaction with Mongolia's Defence Minister, Mr Saikhanbayar Gursed in Ulaanbaatar today. We had in-depth deliberations on adding further momentum to India-Mongolia defence cooperation," he tweeted.

He also inaugurated the Cyber Security Training Centre at National Defence University in Ulaanbaatar. The centre built with assistance from the Government of India is a one-of-its-kind cyber-related international cooperation project which will be instrumental in imparting cyber security training to the Mongolian Armed Forces.

Rajnath Singh also met with the Speaker of Mongolian Parliament, Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and complimented him on his consistent support to promote and expand the shared heritage of Buddhism.

India and Mongolia share a strategic partnership and defence is a key pillar of this partnership. The two democracies have a common interest in fostering peace and prosperity in the entire region.

The bilateral defence engagements with Mongolia have been expanding to include wide-ranging contacts between the two countries, including Joint Working Group meetings, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity building and training programmes and bilateral exercises. (ANI)

