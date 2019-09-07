Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Joint Security Area (JSA) in South Korea on Saturday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Joint Security Area (JSA) in South Korea on Saturday.

Rajnath Singh visits Joint Security Area near inter-Korean border

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 09:38 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the Joint Security Area (JSA), a small neutral camp situated in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.
The JSA is used by the two Korean nations for diplomatic engagements and has witnessed numerous significant events since its establishment in 1953 after the end of the Korean war.
Taking to Twitter, Singh deemed the recent efforts by the US and North Korea towards the denuclearisation of the latter as "positive", and added that India has always supported all efforts in bringing about peace and stability on the Peninsula.
"We in India have always supported all efforts to bring about peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and its denuclearization through dialogue and diplomacy. The US-DPRK Summits and the Republic of Korea- DPRK Summits have been positive developments in this regard," Singh tweeted.Historically, India had played a much overlooked but significant role at a political and diplomatic level in resolving the Korean war as a non-aligned country.
In a video shared by the Defence Ministry, Singh can be seen being briefed up by a South Korean military personnel about the layout, as well as the historic significance of the neutral camp.
"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at the Joint Security Area (JSA) in Panmunjom which is maintained by United Nations Command," the tweet read.Recently, the Joint Security Area had witnessed a brief informal meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:59 IST

India expresses grief over demise of ex-Zimbabwe President Mugabe

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): India on Friday expressed its condolences over the demise of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, who passed away at the age of 95, and hailed him as a "true friend" who contributed immensely to the friendship between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:52 IST

Sudan welcomes African Union's decision to lift its membership suspension

Khartoum [Sudan], Sept 7 (Xinhua/ANI): Sudan on Friday welcomed the decision by the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) to lift its membership suspension of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:52 IST

Rajnath urges India, S Korea firms to collaborate together in...

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged Indian and South Korean companies to actively collaborate with each other in the defence sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:56 IST

Imran Khan visits LoC, briefed on ongoing situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Line of Control (LoC) where he was briefed on the ongoing situation at the border, amid tensions in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:50 IST

5 rockets fired from Gaza into Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 7 (Sputnik/ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that they had spotted five rockets fired from the Palestinian Gaza enclave into Israeli territory.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:49 IST

Pradhan to embark on three-nation visit to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar today

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will embark on a three-nation visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar from September 7 to 12 to engage with his counterparts in oil and gas as well as steel sectors in these countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 03:38 IST

US Embassy celebrates Indo-American cultural ties

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): United States' Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Friday hosted a cultural diplomacy event celebrating Indian culture with a special Kuchipudi dance performance featuring Y. Lalitha Sindhuri.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 00:47 IST

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham mocks him over 'failed' Kashmir...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ex-wife Reham Khan mocked and deemed former's so-called 'Kashmir solidarity hour' call as a 'failure'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:24 IST

Pakistan: Teenage girl forcibly converted to Islam awaits justice

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 6 (ANI): While fury over the recent incident of forced conversion of a Sikh girl into Islam is yet to settle, another instance of a teenage Hindu girl who went through a similar ordeal in Pakistan and is awaiting justice since July came to light on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:18 IST

Enduring strength of people-to-people ties holds foundation of...

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The enduring strength of people-to-people ties holds the foundation of Indo-US partnership, US Ambassador to New Delhi Kenneth I Juster remarked on Friday during a cultural diplomacy event organised in the embassy here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:18 IST

India, S Korea sign two agreements to boost defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 : India and South Korea on Friday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to further enhance their defence cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:14 IST

Facebook to face antitrust investigation by eight US attorneys general

Washington DC [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): A bipartisan coalition of eight US attorneys general will launch an investigation against social media giant Facebook for potential violations of US antitrust laws, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Friday.

Read More
iocl