Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo in Seoul (File photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo in Seoul (File photo)

Rajnath urges India, S Korea firms to collaborate together in defence sector

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:52 IST

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged Indian and South Korean companies to actively collaborate with each other in the defence sector.
Singh had a series of engagements with Indian and South Korean defence companies during his three-day visit to the Asian country.
In the CEOs Forum, over 25 Indian and Korean companies engaged in the defence sector made presentations on their products and capabilities and also shared their views on policy measures that are required to boost the partnership in the defence realm, an official statement said.
"In his remarks, the Defence Minister highlighted the measures taken by the Indian government liberalise the defence sector and adopt policy measures to boost the 'Make in India' initiative in the defence sector. He encouraged Indian and South Korean companies to actively collaborate with each other and assured them of complete support from the government," it said.
Representatives from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments made presentations on defence corridors.
The Defence Minister invited South Korean companies to participate in the DefExpo event in Uttar Pradesh in February 2020, the statement said.
"Wang Jung-hong, Minister, Defence Acquisition and Program Administration, South Korea assured that he would encourage Korean companies to actively explore Indian opportunities," it stated.
Wang later joined Rajnath and General Park Han-ki, Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, at a banquet hosted in honour of the visiting dignitary.
During the visit, two MoUs were signed between Hanwha Defence International and Larsen and Toubro (L&T), and between Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Korea Defence Industries Association (KDIA). (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:59 IST

India expresses grief over demise of ex-Zimbabwe President Mugabe

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): India on Friday expressed its condolences over the demise of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, who passed away at the age of 95, and hailed him as a "true friend" who contributed immensely to the friendship between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 06:52 IST

Sudan welcomes African Union's decision to lift its membership suspension

Khartoum [Sudan], Sept 7 (Xinhua/ANI): Sudan on Friday welcomed the decision by the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) to lift its membership suspension of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:56 IST

Imran Khan visits LoC, briefed on ongoing situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited the Line of Control (LoC) where he was briefed on the ongoing situation at the border, amid tensions in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:50 IST

5 rockets fired from Gaza into Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 7 (Sputnik/ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that they had spotted five rockets fired from the Palestinian Gaza enclave into Israeli territory.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 05:49 IST

Pradhan to embark on three-nation visit to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar today

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will embark on a three-nation visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar from September 7 to 12 to engage with his counterparts in oil and gas as well as steel sectors in these countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 03:38 IST

US Embassy celebrates Indo-American cultural ties

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): United States' Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Friday hosted a cultural diplomacy event celebrating Indian culture with a special Kuchipudi dance performance featuring Y. Lalitha Sindhuri.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 00:47 IST

Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham mocks him over 'failed' Kashmir...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 7 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ex-wife Reham Khan mocked and deemed former's so-called 'Kashmir solidarity hour' call as a 'failure'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:24 IST

Pakistan: Teenage girl forcibly converted to Islam awaits justice

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 6 (ANI): While fury over the recent incident of forced conversion of a Sikh girl into Islam is yet to settle, another instance of a teenage Hindu girl who went through a similar ordeal in Pakistan and is awaiting justice since July came to light on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:18 IST

Enduring strength of people-to-people ties holds foundation of...

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The enduring strength of people-to-people ties holds the foundation of Indo-US partnership, US Ambassador to New Delhi Kenneth I Juster remarked on Friday during a cultural diplomacy event organised in the embassy here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 22:18 IST

India, S Korea sign two agreements to boost defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 : India and South Korea on Friday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to further enhance their defence cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:14 IST

Facebook to face antitrust investigation by eight US attorneys general

Washington DC [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): A bipartisan coalition of eight US attorneys general will launch an investigation against social media giant Facebook for potential violations of US antitrust laws, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 20:39 IST

Rajnath invites S Korean defence manufacturing companies to...

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday assured the Korean defence industry that the Indian government will take all necessary steps to facilitate investment and joint ventures.

Read More
iocl