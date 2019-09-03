Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Hamamatsu Air Base in Japan on Tuesday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Hamamatsu Air Base in Japan on Tuesday

Rajnath visits Hamamatsu Air Base, briefed on F-15 fighter jets

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:54 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Sep 3 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday visited the Hamamatsu Air Base in Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture, where he was briefed on the functioning of F-15 fighter aircraft and Kawasaki Trainer plane.
"At the Hamamatsu Airbase in Japan, I had a good look at the functioning of F-15 and also spent some time checking out the trainer plane," the minister tweeted.
The Defence Minister took a Shinkansen bullet train from Yokohama to reach the airbase.
"India is also working on a bullet train project with Japan's active collaboration," he said.
Earlier in the day, Singh also visited the Japan Marine United Yokohama Shipyard Isogo Works in Yokohama.
Singh arrived here earlier in the day. With an aim to strengthen military and defence ties, the minister is currently on the first leg of his five-day visit to the East Asian countries of Japan and South Korea.
As a part of his visit to Japan, the Minister also co-chaired the Annual Defence Ministerial Dialogue with his counterpart Takeshi Iwaya. The Dialogue aimed at strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
It also included wide-ranging discussions to enhance the bilateral defence and security engagements between the two countries, according to a statement released by the Defence Ministry.
"I thank the Defence Minister of Japan, Mr Takeshi Iwaya for being a gracious host and inviting me for a traditional Japanese dinner last evening," Singh tweeted earlier today.
He captioned his post saying, "Arigatou Iwaya San!" meaning "Thank you Iwaya" in Japanese.
During his visit, Singh also called on the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Amongst other things, discussions were also held on Kashmir during the meeting.
Singh told Abe that Pakistan has no "locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India." As per an official statement, he also informed the Japanese Prime Minister that the decision to revoke the special status accorded to the former state will benefit its people.
Singh will now fly to South Korea to engage in a bilateral dialogue with his counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo and call on South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.
The Minister is scheduled to address a CEOs' forum followed by a Business-to-Government (B2G) meeting in Seoul. Members of the defence industry from both sides are slated to participate in the do. It is aimed at encouraging co-operation between the defence industry of India and South Korea. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:44 IST

Israeli Prime Minister's India visit postponed

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India has been postponed ahead of elections in Israel.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:37 IST

Iran rules out talks with US

Teheran [Iran], Sept 3(ANI): Iran President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday ruled out holding any bilateral talks with the United States, saying his couwntry is strictly against any such negotiations in principle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:45 IST

Tiananmen Square to close on weekend for celebration preparation

Beijing [China], Sept 3 (ANI): The Tiananmen Square, located in the centre of the Chinese capital, will remain temporarily closed from coming Saturday evening to Sunday morning to facilitate preparations for the celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, authoritie

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:40 IST

Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir through...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Tuesday said that his country wants a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue through negotiations with India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:21 IST

Death toll touches 16 in Kabul blast, 400 foreign nationals rescued

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 3(ANI): The death toll in Kabul bomb attack reached 16, while the number of those injured jumped to 119 late on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:58 IST

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam denies 'quitting' after audio leak

Hong Kong, Sep 3 (ANI): Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, on Tuesday said she had not tendered resignation to Beijing, nor even "contemplated to discuss a resignation" with her mainland superiors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:42 IST

Envoy shares details of US-Taliban draft deal with Afghan president

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): The United States special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has shared "key details" of the US-Taliban draft agreement with President Ashraf Ghani, after almost a year of negotiations with the group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:21 IST

Myanmar plans to extend visa-on-arrival scheme for Indian,...

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], Sep 3 (ANI): The Myanmar government is planning to extend the visa-on-arrival scheme for Indian and Chinese tourists for one more year, the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism has said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 09:20 IST

Indonesia to resurrect colonial-era law that imprisons people...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Sep 3 (ANI): Indonesia is set to resurrect a colonial-era regulation that could lead to imprisonment of people who insult the president, in a move that critics said may demonstrate the country's creeping encroachment on free speech and expression.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 08:55 IST

5 killed as Hurricane Dorian lash Bahamas, Prime Minister confirms

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Hurricane Dorian which hit archipelago on Sunday has claimed five lives and rendered many homeless, informed Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:32 IST

West Texas gunman was fired from job hours before massacre: FBI

Washington DC [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): The gunman who killed seven people and left 25 others injured in West Texas on Saturday had just been fired from the job and called the FBI before the massacre began, the investigative agency said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:02 IST

US to withdraw 5000 troops from Afghanistan under agreement...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 3 (ANI): The United States will withdraw about 5000 troops from five bases in Afghanistan within 135 days if Taliban meets conditions set in the draft agreement reached upon by the two sides during the latest round of peace talks, Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said

Read More
iocl