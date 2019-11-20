Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Kranji War Memorial in Singapore on Wednesday. (Photo Credits: Rajnath Singh Twitter)
Rajnath visits Kranji War Memorial in Singapore

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:06 IST

Singapore, Nov 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to the Kranji War Memorial here on Wednesday and paid tributes to those who sacrificed their lives during the Second World War.
"Visited the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore today and paid tributes to those men and women who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Second World War. Deeply humbled by the undying spirit of valour and sacrifice of these brave men and women," the Defence Minister tweeted.
Located in Kranji area in northern Singapore, the memorial honours the men and women from Britain, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, India, Malaya, the Netherlands and New Zealand who died in the line of duty during the Second World War that took place between 1939 to 1945.
Singh is on a two-day visit to the island city to attend the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue.
On Tuesday, Singh held talks with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat during which the two leaders agreed to take defence cooperation between the two countries to greater heights.
The Defence Minister took a familiarisation air sortie in a Super Puma helicopter of the Singapore Air Force. He also visited the Sembawang Air Base, a military airbase of the Singapore Air Force, in the northern part of the city.
Singh paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and other soldiers at the Indian National Army (INA) Memorial. He also addressed the Indian diaspora residing in the city during the visit. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:20 IST

