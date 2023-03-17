Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav elected as the Vice President of Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 17 (ANI): Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav on Friday was elected as the Vice President of Nepal, according to the Election Commission of Nepal.

Ram Sahay of the Janata Samajbadi Party defeated Ashta Laxmi Shakya of CPN-UML and Mamata Jha of the Janamat Party to become the country's third Vice President, reported Kathmandu Post.

Out of 52,628 weightage-based votes, Ram Sahay secured 30,328 votes while Ashta Laxmi Shakya of the CPN-UML received 16,328 and Mamata Jha of the Janamat Party got 2,537 votes in an election held on Friday.



Likewise, Pramila Yadav of the Janata Samajbadi Party, who had announced withdrawing her candidacy, got 48 votes, reported Kathmandu Post.

There are 333 federal parliamentarians and 550 provincial assembly members in the vice-presidential election. The weightage of the vote of a federal MP is 79 and that of the province assembly member is 48.

Article 67 of the Constitution of Nepal provides a Vice President in the country. The tenure of the Vice President is five years.

This is the third vice presidential election since the country adopted a republic system in the federal democratic republic system in 2008. Paramananda Jha was elected the first Vice President of federal Nepal followed by Nanda Kishor Pun. (ANI)

