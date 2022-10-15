'Rang De Korea' festival begins in Delhi, K-pop band stole audience's heart

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): A full-fledged Korean Cultural Festival, 'Rang De Korea' has been commenced on Saturday where the K-Pop boy group 'Kingdom' and the girl group 'BugAboo' stole the audience's hearts.

The two-day festival was started with the lightening of the lamp by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India Chang Jae-bok and chief guest Shri Kumar Tuhin Director General, ICCR, according to the statement released by Korean Embassy.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Korean Cultural Centre India KCCI, the centre organised 'Rang De Korea' at DLF Avenue Saket.

While welcoming the 'friends of Korea,' the Korean envoy to India said that the journey of the Korean Culture Centre over the past 10 years in popularizing Korean culture in India has been truly momentous.

"Thanks to its dedication and efforts, Indian people, particularly youth are better aware of Korea and its multi-hued culture. Today, from music to movies, fashion to food, Indian youths have begun loving everything Korean. As an Ambassador, nothing could be more exciting and satisfying than to see expanding frontiers of the Korean culture in India," Chang Jae-bok said.

The festival started with traditional Korean Music Samulnori and Haegeum performance, which was followed by the first-ever Korean traditional wedding ceremony taking place in India on such a grand stage, according to the statement.

Two couples got selected through a preliminary event, today, Indian Couple Vishal Gupta and Jyoti Gupta tied the knot in traditional Korean style in the presence of their family and friends. Korea and India both have the same values and put a lot of meaning and importance on this gracious occasion, its customs, ceremonies, traditions, and celebration.



At noon, the enthusiastic audience saw the Taekwondo performance by K-Tigers who are globalizing martial arts through well-made performances and demonstrations.

This energetic performance was followed by the ID' a Korean fusion music band that combined traditional Korean music with the rhythm and modes of Western music. It made the audience tap their toes on their beats, the statement reads.

And then the audience gets the visual treat with the amazing performance by the boy group 'Kingdom' and of K-Pop girl group 'BugAboo', the rookie groups which are going to lead the new K-pop generation. Their performance stole the heart of the audience.

"The first day of the event was closed with the 'Hanbok' fashion show directed by Samuel Chung, vice president of the Korean Culture Promotion Association, who is a veteran and has various experience in the world's fashion capitals like Paris (just coming from the latest fashion show in Paris)," the statement reads.

"He personally designed and directed the fashion show in India along with his own designers and directing team from Korea. It was exciting to see how the Korean traditional clothing, Hanbok was reinterpreted to show India its potential to lead the global fashion trend," the statement added.

There were other interesting events which kept the audience happy. The Korean naming event is where one gets their own Korean name on the spot.

Another one was, a Hallyu flea market, a gallery where the exhibits owned by the KCCI were displayed. The mascot for the festival event is a lion, the divine protector animal of Korea and India.

The event is still on for the audience as it will again open the gate for the audience tomorrow at 11 am. (ANI)

