Union minister Piyush Goyal and his Australian counterpart Simon Birmingham
Union minister Piyush Goyal and his Australian counterpart Simon Birmingham

RCEP meet: Piyush Goyal meets Australian counterpart, holds discussions on trade issues

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:33 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Oct 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham and held discussions over various trade issues including ways to prevent market-distorting trade practices.
The ministers met on Friday in Bangkok on the sidelines of ninth Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Intersessional Ministerial meeting in Bangkok from October 11 to 12.
"At the 9th RCEP Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok, met with Simon Birmingham, Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment of Australia. Our discussions centred around preventing market-distorting trade practices and bringing a trade balance between RCEP countries," Goyal tweeted.
Goyal is also expected to hold many bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan, Singapore, China and New Zealand during the Bangkok ministerial meet.
The current RCEP meeting will be the last ministerial meeting before the third Leaders Summit slated to be held on November 4 in Bangkok. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the summit.
RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement between with six partners namely People's Republic of China (ACFTA), Republic of Korea (AKFTA), Japan (AJCEP), India (AIFTA) and Australia and New Zealand (AANZFTA).
The RCEP negotiations were launched by leaders from 10 ASEAN member states (Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) and 6 ASEAN FTA partners (Australia, People's Republic of China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea and New Zealand).
The ministerial guidance will be sought on these issues during the upcoming Bangkok ministerial meeting. The ministers of participating countries will also be discussing preparations for the third Leaders Summit.
In preparation for the crucial Bangkok Ministerial round this month, the Union Minister held several consultations with the Indian industry for firming up India's position and for taking into consideration industry concerns and sensitivities, the statement said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:59 IST

Nepal: 14 killed, 98 injured in bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district

Sindhupalchowk [Nepal], Oct 12 (ANI): At least 14 people were killed in a passenger bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:50 IST

Mamallapuram Summit Day 2: Modi, Xi hold one-on-one talks

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Kickstarting the second day of their informal summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a one-to-one discussion at the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 08:35 IST

US acting secretary of homeland security resigns, says Trump

Washington [US], Oct 12 (ANI): The acting secretary of US Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan submitted his resignation to the White House on Friday, announced President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 07:29 IST

Nepal decks-up to welcome Chinese President

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 12 (ANI): Nepal has completed the preparations to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 06:30 IST

US deploying additional forces, military equipment to Saudi...

Washington [US], Oct 12 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Friday (local time) announced that his country is deploying additional forces and military equipment to Saudi Arabia to "enhance its defensive capabilities and to help restore deterrence against Iranian aggression".

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 06:14 IST

UK: IOC says it condemned Kashmir resolution passed at Labour...

London [UK], Oct 12 (ANI): After a controversy broke out on Thursday over its members meeting Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has clarified in a statement that they had in fact expressed concern and condemned the Kashmir resolution passed at the Labour Party annual co

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 05:42 IST

Turkish artillery shells hit near US Special Operations base in Syria

Washington [US], Oct 12 (ANI): Amid its ongoing offensive in Syria, Turkish artillery shells on Friday (local time) hit close to a US Special Operations unit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 04:17 IST

Afghanistan closes its consulate in Pakistan's Peshawar in...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 12 (ANI): Afghanistan has closed its consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan, in protest against raids by Pakistani policemen on Afghan market.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:13 IST

Alexei Leonov, first man to ever walk in space, dies at 85

Moscow [Russia], Oct 11 (ANI): Alexei Leonov, a Soviet-era cosmonaut who was the first person to perform a spacewalk back in 1965, has died in Moscow at the age of 85, Russian space agency Roscosmos Space Corporation announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:27 IST

Five injured in Manchester stabbing incident; 1 arrested on...

Manchester [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Five people were injured in a stabbing incident at a shopping mall in Manchester on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:06 IST

India, Comoros ink six agreements during Vice President Naidu's visit

Moroni [Comoros], Oct 11 (ANI): Seeking to expand bilateral relations in various fields, India and Comoros on Friday signed six MoUs including one on defence cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:49 IST

Pakistan: NAB gets 14-day remand of Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 11 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday was granted 14-day physical remand of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in connection to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

Read More
iocl