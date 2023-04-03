Ready to talk on election with Pakistan govt, says PTI chief Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan have said that he is ready to hold the talks on elections but without any negotiation ARY News reported.

While talking in an interview on Sunday, Khan said, "I have no contacts with anyone, but ready for talks on elections."

In the interview, the PTI Chief further stated that he will only hold talks on elections. "No need for talks if elections are not held." Imran Khan reiterated his resolve that he will not negotiate with the 'corrupts' and 'thieves'.

"How will I negotiate with those who are 'corrupts' and 'thieves'," Khan said and added that if the elections are not held now, then the chances for polls in October are less, according to ARY News.

The former prime minister also alleged that PTI seats were deliberately decreased in the 2018 general elections.



Lashing out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for making undue statements against the Supreme Court bench hearing the election delay case, the PTI chief claimed it is his hobby to divide Supreme Court for his personal gains.

The whole nation stands firmly united with the Supreme Court, he maintained.

Earlier, the PTI Chief appealed to the nation to stand united for the supremacy of the Constitution in the country, as per reported in ARY News.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters via video link on Saturday, Khan warned that the country would not be able to survive if the nation does not stand for the supremacy of the Constitution.

He alleged that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced to not accept the verdict of the top court. He further said that the ruling parties decided to only accept the verdicts in their favour and reject all verdicts against them, according to ARY News.

He also stated that the PDM party is afraid of facing defeat in the elections. He continued that the Supreme Court (SC) is bound to implement the Constitution. "They should organise elections to let the nation decide for their rulers. (ANI)

