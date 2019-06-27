Recent tariff hike by India is unacceptable: Trump

Osaka [Japan], June 27 (ANI): Ahead of the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that India should withdraw the "unacceptable" high tariffs recently imposed by the country on Washington.

He also indicated that he will raise this issue with Modi during their ensuing meeting on the sidelines of G-20 Summit.

"I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!," tweeted Trump.

This comes a day after US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar and acknowledged that there were issues between the two countries on trade and committed themselves to remove differences between them.

India had imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced an end to preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers.

Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on steel and aluminium.

Trump has repeatedly called out India for its high tariffs.

Meanwhile, Modi reached Osaka early in the morning and will hold first meeting with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump and Modi are expected to meet on June 28. (ANI)