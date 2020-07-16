Representative Image.
Representative Image.

Reconnaissance plane crashes in eastern Turkey leaving 7 security officers dead: Reports

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:05 IST

Moscow [Russia], July 16 (Sputnik/ ANI) - A reconnaissance plane has crashed in eastern Turkey with seven security officers having died as a result of the incident, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing the national Interior Ministry.
The incident reportedly took place in the province of Van. (Sputnik/ ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl