Moscow [Russia], July 16 (Sputnik/ ANI) - A reconnaissance plane has crashed in eastern Turkey with seven security officers having died as a result of the incident, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday, citing the national Interior Ministry.
The incident reportedly took place in the province of Van. (Sputnik/ ANI)
Reconnaissance plane crashes in eastern Turkey leaving 7 security officers dead: Reports
ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 10:05 IST
