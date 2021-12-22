Reconstruction drive in Nepal's Gorkha district provide residence to vulnerable people

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 22 (ANI): Under the assistance of the Indian Government, Nepal has been providing residence to the people of Gorkha and Nuwakot districts who have been hit by the 2015 earthquake.

India has supported the construction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha (26912 beneficiaries) and Nuwakot (23088 beneficiaries) districts of Nepal.

Dal Bahadur Bishwokarma who lost his sight a decade ago, has to live in a temporary shelter for nearly half a decade after 2015 earthquake levelled his house to the ground.

"We use to live in that hillside slope. It belonged to my younger brother, later he sold it and didn't give the share from it, we then came to this place afterwards," Dal Bahadur who has seven members in his family told ANI.



Now situation now has changed, local government in assistance with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of India has provided land and built a house for the family of Dal Bahadur.



"The money was provided to us by ward office and municipality and we deployed local masons to build it," Dal Bahadur informed.

Dal Bahadur is one of the first families who have shifted to lately relocated group of 13 households in Palungtar Municipality of Gorkha. The local authorities has created a fund to help the most vulnerable families by supporting them with financial assistance as well as other technical facilitation.

"They didn't have a land, they were termed as land-less people for which we talked to engineers deployed on the field and took the issue forward to municipality and ward offices. The municipality then allotted two hundred thousand rupees to each family to purchase the lands for the 13 families that will be residing here. As they get the land agreement requiring to construct the house also was sealed with each of the family which would then enable them to receive the grant assistance of three hundred thousand to build the house. That grant assistance comes from the Indian Government to build house and has been released in phases and work here is about to be complete," Hira Bahadur Gaire, field officer working with the Indian Government funded reconstruction project briefed.

The Nepal Housing Reconstruction Project functional under the aid of the Indian Government has reached to earthquake victims who needs assistance and help that is crucial to get the aid from the government as well as to construct their house.

Indian Government has appointed UNDP and UNOPS as socio-technical facilitation consultants for Gorkha and Nuwakot district respectively in March 2018.

The reconstruction drive initiated by the Government of India with UNDP's consultation in Gorkha district of Nepal has brought on smiles and happiness over the face of beneficiaries here.

India had committed one billion US dollars for the reconstruction of Nepal in form of grants and a Line of Credit. 150 million US dollars was allocated for reconstruction in housing sector, 100 million US dollars as grant and 50 million US dollars to be drawn from Line of Credit. (ANI)

