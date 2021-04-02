Reconstruction of 2 schools in Nepal begins with Indian aid

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 2 (ANI): The reconstruction of two government schools in Nepal has begun with Indian assistance on Friday.

The 'bhoomi pooja' for the reconstruction of Shree Harisiddhi Secondary School at Roshi Rural Municipality and Shree Siddheshower Secondary School at Mahabharat Rural Municipality were carried out today, according to a statement by the Indian embassy.

Soumya C, First Secretary (Political) Embassy of India, Mayor of the Roshi Rural Municipality attended the event.

The Shree Harisiddhi Secondary School is being reconstructed at a cost of Nepali rupees (NRs) 28.4 million and Shree Siddheshower Secondary school is being reconstructed at a cost of NRs 39.6 million.

These schools will be built as per earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of the Nepal government.

The new infrastructure of Harisiddhi Secondary School will include a single three-storied block with nine classrooms, a lab room, a library and a separate block for sanitation facilities, the embassy noted.

Similarly, the new infrastructure of Shree Harisiddhi Secondary School will include single three storied blocks having 13 classrooms, account section, principal and teachers' room, exam room, Early Childhood Development (ECD) room, admin room, School Management Committee room and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls.



Project Director of Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU) Education of the National Reconstruction Authority of GoN, officials from Embassy of India and NRA, representatives of the School Management Committee, local community members and students of the school were also present.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute in India in the field of earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will provide technical hand-holding for the construction of these schools.

India has committed USD 50 million, approximately NRs 5800 million, for the reconstruction of total of 71 educational institutions across eight districts of Nepal affected by 2015 earthquake. With today's groundbreaking ceremony, the construction of 70 schools has started, of which, eight schools are already handed over to School Management Committees.



India has also committed a reconstruction grant of USD 200 million (for reconstruction projects) in Housing, Health and Cultural Heritage Sectors, the embassy said.

Presently, nearly 47,000 houses out of 50,000, under the owner-driven model, have already been completed in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts and work on the remaining houses is underway. NRA and the respective Municipal authorities have requested the beneficiaries complete the reconstruction before the Monsoon rains.



Total 147 health buildings and restoration/retrofitting of 28 cultural heritage sites in total 11 districts of Nepal affected by the earthquake of 2015 under Indian reconstruction grant. Works on both these sectors have started. (ANI)

