Reconstruction work of Shree Bishnu Devi Secondary School begins in Kathmandu with Indian assistance

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 9 (ANI): Reconstruction work of the Shree Bishnu Devi Secondary School has begun with Indian assistance in Kathmandu on Monday, said the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

Nepal's Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Krishna Gopal Shrestha in the presence of Dr Praphullachandra Sharma, Head of Reconstruction and Development Cooperation wing of the Embassy of India, Mayor of the Chandragiri Municipality took part in the bhoomi pooja for the reconstruction of the school, according to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu

High-ranking government officials, local representatives, representatives of the School Management Committee were also present at the bhoomi pooja.

The Shree Bishnu Devi Secondary School is being reconstructed at a cost of Nepali Rs 64.9 million and will be built as per earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of Government of Nepal, MEA stated.

The new infrastructure will include three blocks, educational block, administrative block and Lab and Library block, including 13 classrooms, exam halls, Lab rooms, computer rooms, Library, room for School Management Committee, administrative rooms and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls, the statement said.



The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute in India in the field earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will provide technical hand-holding for construction of the schools.

India has committed USD 50 million, approximately Nepali Rs 5800 million, for reconstruction of total 71 educational institutions across eight districts of Nepal affected by 2015 earthquake.

"This is the 68th school on which work has begun. Eight schools have already been completed. Contract has already been awarded for the reconstruction of two more schools in Kavre district and the work is scheduled to start soon," the statement said.

It further stated that India has also committed reconstruction grant of USD 200 million (for reconstruction projects in Housing, Health and Cultural Heritage Sectors. Presently, nearly 47,000 houses, under owner driven model, have already been completed in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts and work the remaining houses is underway. National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) and the respective Municipal authorities have requested the beneficiaries complete the reconstruction before the Monsoon rains.

Total 147 health buildings and restoration of 28 cultural heritage sites in total 11 districts of Nepal affected by earthquake of 2015 under Indian reconstruction grant. However, work on both these sectors have started, the embassy statement said. (ANI)

