Red Zone area, bus services in Islamabad to be monitored after suicide attack

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): As many as 25 temporary check posts have been set up in Islamabad as part of a 'special' security plan in the wake of recent attacks in the federal capital.

Per the security plan, entry points of the Red Zone will be recorded via safe city cameras while metro bus passengers' video surveillance will also be conducted, the Dawn newspaper reported. Police asked the capital's citizens and foreigners to carry their identification documents with them.

"Special security plan Issued in view of current security situation in Islamabad. Temporary security check posts have been established at 25 different locations in Islamabad. Red zone entrances will be recorded by Safe City cameras. Metro service passengers video will be recorded, citizens are requested to carry their identification documents," Islamabad Police tweeted.

The capital police use excise office-issued number plates on vehicles and warned that legal action will be taken against illegal number plates and unregistered vehicles.

It also said police said citizens are advised to register tenants and employees at the nearest police station or khidmat markaz.



These security measures come after last Friday's bomb blast in Islamabad that claimed the life of a police constable and left six others injured, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The Pakistani newspaper said this was the first major incident of terrorism in Islamabad after the onset of the recent wave of militancy that was initially limited to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Later on Sunday, the US embassy in Islamabad issued a security alert, prohibiting its staff from visiting the city's Marriott Hotel due to concerns of a "possible attack".

"Event: U.S. government staff prohibited from visiting Islamabad's Marriott Hotel due a security alert issued today, the US embassy asked its government staff to exercise vigilance at places of worship, and avoid locations with large crowds. It also asked them to monitor local media for update to possible attack," the US embassy in Islamabad said in an alert posted on its website.

Later Islamabad police raised security to high alert in the capital. The United Kingdom, Australia and Saudi Arabia issued separate security alerts on Monday, asking their citizens to limit their movement in Pakistan. (ANI)

