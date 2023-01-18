Reform of multilateral institutions an urgent imperative: India at UN

New York [United States], January 18 (ANI): Noting that the reform of the multilateral institutions is an urgent imperative and these should focus on giving voice to the concerns of the developing world while reflecting the realities of the 21st century, India has said that it remains concerned about the increasing fragmentation of the international landscape.

Speaking at a UN briefing, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that as the chair of the G20, India will continue to engage proactively with the global south refactoring the priorities of the south into the G20 process.

"We greatly appreciate this briefing on your priorities for the resumed segment of the 77th session (of UNGA).... To say that we are perhaps witnessing the most difficult phase since the Second World War is not an exaggeration but a reality. The road ahead is, therefore, difficult and challenging. As you rightly pointed as members of the United Nations we have an onerous responsibility. We need to work collectively in a collaborative manner to find sustainable solutions to the development challenges," she said.

Ruchira Kamboj said India's philosophical ethos sees the world as one large interconnected family.

"As a developing country, we remain concerned about the increasing fragmentation of the international landscape. In response to what you have stated about reforming multilateralism, we believe that the reform of the multilateral institutions is now an urgent imperative," she said.



"These reforms should focus on giving voice to the concerns of the developing world and reflect realities of the 21st century. Turning to the sustainable solutions that you eluded to, I wish to point out that in our partnership, India's approach has always been consultative, outcome-oriented, demand-driven, people-centric and respectful of the sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the partner countries," she added.

Ruchira Kamboj said India has also emerged as an education and healthcare hub in its region.

"We give out thousands of scholarships each year for foreign students to study in India. There are similar stories in our efforts towards capacity building. We have also launched Mission Life, a world wide programme to assist the world in its battle against climate change and promote a healthy way of life to meet the UN's sustainable development goals," she said.

"As the chair of the G20 we will continue to engage proactively with the global south refactoring the priorities of the south into the G20 process," she added

The Ambassador referred to The Voice Of The Global South Summit held virtually in which 125 participants countries participated in the meetings spread over 10 sessions.

"Our prime minister personally drove the opening and closing segments of the summit. A number of these segments have flowed as concrete outcomes reflective of the commitment to deliver on the priorities of the global south," she said.

Ruchira Kamboj said the global north and the global south need to come together to find solution to global challenges and said India's efforts will be guided by Prime minister's call for 'one earth, one family, one future'. (ANI)

