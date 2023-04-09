Regime change conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan not US: PTI chief Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that the 'regime change conspiracy' was hatched in Pakistan, not the United States (US) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties were involved in it, ARY News reported.

Khan while addressing PTI workers and supporters after one year of the regime change, said that PTI came into power during a difficult time and the economy was stabilised in the last year of the PTI government.

"The performance of this government is witnessed by everyone. We [PTI] went from terrorism to tourism and the situation has worsened again," he said, as quoted as ARY News.

"The current rulers removed their names from the exit control list (ECL) and later destroyed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The FIA was tasked to lodge cases against PTI and now, overall 144 cases including 40 terrorism cases were lodged against me," Khan said.

"Sedition case was filed against Ali Amin Gandapur. The government was bound to give me security but it failed. They issued a warrant for Bani Gala's residence and the DIG raided Zaman Park. They tried to assassinate me like Salman Taseer," the PTI chief added.



Khan alleged that the joint investigation team (JIT) was sabotaged after a gun attack and later they attacked the residence. "They wanted to kill me like Murtaza Bhutto," he said.

Khan on Friday expressed his concern about the government's actions, stating that they are making a mockery of Pakistan abroad.

"The dangerous ruling buffoons don't realise the damage they are doing to Pak's image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms 'Dirty Harry' & 'psycopath'! They are making a mockery of Pakistan," tweeted Khan.

He also warned that foreign investors may be getting a troubling message after the Pakistani government's decision to not accept the Supreme Court's decision in the Punjab polls delay case.

"Also, what msg is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need the security of contracts & that means faith in judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic," he tweeted. (ANI)

