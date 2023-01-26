Relatives of victim killed in Atlanta shooting 'heartbroken"

Anand (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): A man from Gujarat was killed in his driveway on Thoroughbred Lane by a group of masked gunmen, according to the American web portal AOL.

A local in Gujarat's Anand said the people from the state were being increasingly targeted in America, with two killings reported in the recent past.

And in the latest casualty from the state, a youth from Karamsad in Gujarat's Anand district, who was based in Atlanta, US, was murdered.

According to AOL, the man, identified as Pinalkumar Patel, was shot and killed in his driveway on Thoroughbred Lane.

According to the officials, a group of masked gunmen assaulted Patel's family including his wife, Rupalben, and his daughter, Bhakti. They were also shot, as per Bibb County Sheriff's Office said was an assault by a group of masked gunmen.

Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane at 11.01 pm Friday.

When deputies arrived, they found 52-year-old Pimalkumar Patel, his wife and their child all with gunshot wounds in the driveway of their home, according to AOL.



Deputies were told that Patel began shouting at the assailants before they shot him and his family and rode away in a car that was waiting across the street.

Patel was shot multiple times. His wife and daughter were shot in their legs and as of Friday were said to be in stable condition.

It was unclear in the report whether the masked group intended to rob the family, though the assailants were not said to have taken anything from the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies asked for help identifying a car seen on a surveillance camera across the street from the shooting, as per the AOL report.

Locals in Gujarat's Anand, sharing more information on the incident, said 52-year-old Patel was shot dead with the intention of robbery.

"Patel had gone out with his family and was on his way home when they came under attack by a gang of robbers. Pinal Patel was nearing his home with wife Roopalben Patel and 17-year-old daughter Bhakti Patel when the robbers attacked them. As they opened fire, Pinal Patel was killed and his wife and daughter were seriously injured," he said.

"The (central) government should do something about it now. Pinal Bhai had visited Karamsad two years ago. He had promised to return for good as his mother is currently residing at her sister's house in Selvas. He said he wished to return for his mother. But today we received the gutting news of his death. The government should take urgent steps to prevent such attacks on our people on foreign shores," the locals added. (ANI)

