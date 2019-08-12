Representative Image
Representative Image

Reliance-Saudi Aramco deal a heartache for Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:19 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 12 (ANI): The billion-dollar deal between Reliance Industries Ltd and state-run Saudi Aramco on Monday came as a heartache to Pakistan which has been seeking the support of foreign powers, including Riyadh, over India's historic move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir.
The deal came just days after New Delhi decided to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani Twitter users were quick to link the deal with the developments in Kashmir, with most calling out Saudi Arabia for getting into agreement with an Indian company.
"There is no brotherhood and No Religionism. Only Business Partners...!" one Pakistani wrote on Twitter.
"That's pathetic! Brothers don't backstab or join hands with the enemy. Shame on Saudi's!" another said.
Forging a new investment venture with the Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Aramco will invest 75 billion US dollars in the conglomerate and have 20 per cent stake in its oil to chemicals (O2C) business.
"That's a painful reality. Only if Saudi Arabia may just have given a hint to reconsider this investment to India in the backdrop her treatment to Muslims and Kashmir," said a disgruntled Pakistani Twitter user.
"In case anyone was wondering about #Saudi silence on #Kashmir," another user wrote.
"Special Friendship indeed," he added.
Recalling when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan drove Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his own limousine, the same Twitter user, added, "Driving the Prince from the airport not as cool as having a USD 75 billion company."
"Delhi's illegal actions in Kashmir", the "brotherly" Saudis go ahead with the "largest investment - USD 75 billion - in Indian history," taunted another Pakistani twitterer.
Tensions between India and Pakistan spiralled after the Indian Parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution to revoke Article 370 and a bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
Rattled by New Delhi's decisions, Islamabad "rejected" the move and said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps.
Pakistan last week had also decided to downgrade bilateral ties with India and suspend all bilateral trade activities with the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:38 IST

Hong Kong cancels all flights for Monday amid sit-in protest

Hong Kong, Aug 12 (ANI): Hong Kong airport authority on Monday suspended all remaining flights for the day after thousands of pro-democracy protesters entered the terminal's arrival halls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:19 IST

Singapore logistics startup bets on Indian market

Singapore, Aug 10 (ANI): Singapore-based logistics start-up Ezyhaul believes that technological innovation, specifically digital technology which increases efficiencies, provides clients with valuable data for planning and route optimisation, will give it the edge as it enters the Indian market. Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:28 IST

Hafiz Saeed's JuD carrying out terror activities by joining...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 12 (ANI): After Pakistan levied ban on terrorist organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), the proscribed outfit has joined hands with other groups to carry out terror activities on their behalf.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:08 IST

Nepal: Devotees flock to Pashupatinath Temple on Shravan's last Monday

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 12 (ANI): A large number of devotees in Nepal flocked to Pashupatinath Temple on the last Monday of 'Sawan' or 'Shravan', the fourth month of Hindu calendar devoted to Lord Shiva.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:03 IST

5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania daycare facility

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): At least five children, including four siblings, were killed in a fire that broke out at a daycare facility in Pennsylvania on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:52 IST

Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart, says India-China ties have...

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi here on Monday and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:39 IST

China bans supporters of Hong Kong protests from flying over...

Hong Kong, Aug 12 (ANI): In a major move, China has banned the Cathay Pacific Airways airline staff who supported or participated in Hong Kong protests, from flying over the mainland's airspace.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:39 IST

Seoul says N Korea's criticism of military exercise not helpful...

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 12 (ANI): The unification ministry here on Monday refuted North Korea's criticisms regarding the ongoing joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, saying it is a violation of agreements between the two Koreas and would not help in advancing ties.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:55 IST

Jaishankar meets Chinese VP, discusses strengthening of ties

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met China's Vice President Wang Qishan here on Monday, and discussed strengthening of relations with the Chinese leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 07:09 IST

Tourist attraction vandalised in Canada's Howe Sound

Vancouver [Canada], Aug 12 (ANI): Miscreants cut off cables holding up cable cars at a sightseeing attraction in Squamish, British Columbia here in what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have labelled as an act of vandalism.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:31 IST

Versace apologises for referring to Hong Kong, Macau as separate...

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): Versace on Sunday apologised after a batch of its clothes on shelves in China drew the ire of locals for referring to the Chinese special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau as separate states.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:26 IST

Typhoon Lekima affects more than 6 million people in China

Beijing [China], Aug 12 (ANI): Typhoon Lekima has affected at least six and a half million people in the Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong and Fujian, since making landfall last week.

Read More
iocl