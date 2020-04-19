Relief flight carrying hydroxychloroquine from India to reach Nepal on Tuesday

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 19 (ANI): A special flight from India, carrying hydroxychloroquine and other medical equipment to combat COVID-19, will reach Nepal on Tuesday, according to sources within the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

"A consignment of medical assistance for Nepal to fight against COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in Kathmandu on Tuesday via a special flight. It will also include 2 lakhs capsules of hydroxychloroquine apart from other medical essentials," sources told ANI.

Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 and is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York.

India, which produces the anti-malarial drug in bulk, has promised to provide it to more than 55 nations around the globe.

"Nepal will be receiving it on a grant basis. We have kept our neighbours in priority," senior official working with the mission added.

India has said it will send the anti-malaria drug to Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar as well. The drug which is being used in COVID-19 therapy has already reached the United States, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Nepal till date has reported 31 positive cases of COVID-19 out of which 30 are imported and one of local transmission. Out of the total 31 cases, the tally of active cases stands at 28, with 3 recoveries. (ANI)

