Relieved Japan PM Fumio Kishida is safe: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Condemning the "violent incident" at a public event in Japan's Wakayama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is relieved that his "friend" Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is safe.

PM Modi said India condemns all acts of violence.

Kishida was on Saturday evacuated from a venue in Wakayama city, after an explosion was heard, Japan public media NHK reported. As per Japanese officials, Kishida was safe and unharmed in the incident.

"Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence," PM Modi tweeted.

One person was on Saturday arrested in connection with the incident in which Kishida was evacuated after a "smoke bomb" was thrown at him during a campaign trail in Wakayama city, CNN reported.



The man was arrested on "suspicion of forcible obstruction of business" after he threw "what appeared to be a smoke bomb" CNN said.

In a speech broadcast on Japan's public broadcaster NHK following the attack the Japanese prime minister said police were investigating the explosion and apologized for causing concern, adding that "we are fighting an important election for our country."

Kishida resumed campaigning activities for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party shortly after and gave a speech at the Wakayama railway station, CNN reported.

The dramatic scenes took place in the city of Wakayama, shortly after a visit by Kishida to the local Saikazaki Fishing Port. The arrested man was taken to the Wakayama West Police Station for questioning.

Officials at the Wakayama Nishi Police Station told CNN that they are unable to release any information about the suspect yet. They said more details would be announced in the future.

Video footage released by NHK shows members of the public fleeing and a man being arrested following the incident. The footage showed multiple men believed to be police officers, holding the suspect on the ground.

Other pictures showed a silver cylinder that appeared to have been thrown in Kishida's direction, CNN reported. (ANI)

