Religious scholar killed in Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 14 (ANI): A religious scholar was shot dead in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, media reported on Thursday.

Unidentified armed men attacked and killed Sheikh Sardar Wali Saqib on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported citing sources.

Khalid Zadran, a police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said police have initiated an investigation.

On Wednesday, unknown armed men also shot dead four people in a bakery in the eastern Logar province, local media reported.

In April, Taliban had refuted a report released by the US State Department which acknowledged a steep fall in the human rights progress in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops last August.



In a series of Twitter posts, Zabiullah Mujahid, the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture of Afghanistan stated that human rights were violated when the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001, according to Khama News Agency.

"Human rights were violated when US occupiers killed 200 people in a day and were bombing their homes and raiding women and children. And on a dark night dragged the people into prison, and kept up to 15,000 political prisoners" Khama New Agency reported citing a tweet by Mujahid.

The human rights issues included credible reports of extrajudicial killings by security forces; forced disappearances by anti-government personnel; torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by security forces, the report said.

It also includes reports of serious restrictions on free expression and media by the Taliban, including violence against journalists and censorship; severe restrictions on religious freedom; restrictions on the right to leave the country.

Meanwhile, Afghan minister Zabiullah Mujahid also denied a New York Times report over the killings of security members of the previous Afghan government by the Taliban.

Mujahid said there has been a general amnesty announced by the supreme leader Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada and that no one has been killed, the Afghan media outlet said. (ANI)

