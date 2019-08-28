India and China flags
Removing 370 from Kashmir to have zero international ramifications, says Indian envoy to China

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:00 IST

Beijing [China], Aug 28 (ANI): India's internal step to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir will have "zero international ramifications" and has "no impact on China", said Indian envoy to Beijing Vikram Misri.
Misri's remarks on Tuesday came after China expressed its 'deep concern' over the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir.
The Indian envoy said that New Delhi and Beijing relations are growing despite China's reaction over Kashmir.
"We do not see how the reorganisation of the state, or changes in parts of Indian constitution, have impacted on China. We would really like to understand how they have because, in our minds, this is totally an internal matter. The matter has "zero international ramifications," South China Morning Post quoted Misri as saying.
"Reorganisation has no impact on the line on the map. Of course, many of these lines are under discussion between India and China, India and Pakistan, but those are discussions that will continue, there's no impact on those discussions at all," he said.
Earlier this month, India announced its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganise it into two union territories
While the majority of the countries termed it as India's internal matter, Pakistan and China opposed the action.
Islamabad alleges that India's decision of revoking the provisions under Article 370 will not only threaten the regional stability but also the world peace.
External Affair Minister S Jaishankar, who visited Beijing days after India took the decision, made it clear to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the decision was an internal matter of New Delhi and there was no implication of the legislative changes for either the external boundaries of India or the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
After Pakistan requested China to support it in the United Nations Security Council, Beijing asked the world body to hold the "closed consultation" over Kashmir issue.
At the end of the meeting, China and Pakistan stood isolated as a member after member refused to endorse their position. (ANI)

