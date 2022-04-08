Reopening of schools for girls in Afghanistan might lead to discord within Taliban: US envoy

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 7 (ANI): US special envoy for human rights and Afghan women and girls Rina Amiri has said that the reopening of schools for girls above the sixth grade in Afghanistan might lead to discord within the Taliban leadership, reported local media.

In an interview with Turkish TRT, Amiri claimed that within the Taliban, there is a group that is pro-freedom for people in particular the freedom of work and education for women and the reopening of schools for girls, reported The Khaama Press.

"While there is another group of the Taliban that sees Afghanistan as it is in their mind not as it really is. They see Afghanistan in line with their strict understanding of Islam that is in opposition with other Islamic countries." the media outlet quoted Amiri as saying.



However, the Taliban Ministry of Education denied there are disputes among government officials over the closing of girls' schools, saying that the final decision on reopening schools above the sixth grade for girls will be made by the leadership, reported Tolo News.

The US envoy also warned that the Taliban would not see a reduction in sanctions, or obtain recognition, without meeting international conditions.

"There is no possibility to soften or ease sanctions when the Taliban are clearly violating the terms that have been set forth and, for the Taliban themselves-- where is the impact of the sanctions? it is the fact that the Taliban themselves recognize that this is not something that a government that seeks to have international credibility and be a respected member of the community...it's on them to do what is required...to have sanctions removed," Tolo News quoted her as saying.

Girls' schools were scheduled to reopen across Afghanistan after months of closure, but the Ministry of Education announced that secondary schools and high schools for girls would remain closed until further notice, which was met with strong domestic and international reactions.

Notably, the Taliban regime which took over Kabul in August last year has curtailed women's rights and freedoms, with women largely excluded from the workforce due to the economic crisis and restrictions. (ANI)

