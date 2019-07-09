Reports of Imran Khan attending EEF in Russia 'speculative': Pak MoFA

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 9 (ANI): The Spokesperson of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Tuesday labelled media reports regarding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's participation in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia as "speculative".
"Reports appearing in media about Prime Minister's participation in Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia are speculative," Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted.
"Pakistan and Russia remain in contact about engagement at the highest level. Any announcement in this regard would be made formally at an appropriate time," he added.
Pakistani media had earlier claimed that Khan had been invited to the economic meet, which will take place in Vladivostok from September 4 to 6.
An invitation to attend the forum has already been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which speculations regarding a Khan-Modi meeting on EEF's sidelines were rife in many pockets of the media.
Russia, however, clarified that Khan was not invited to the do, quashing all reports suggesting otherwise. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:04 IST
