Representative viral pictures of necrophilia story by Pakistan's Daily Times incorrect, grave from Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The picture related to the necrophilia news article from Pakistan, which was reported earlier by Daily Times, was wrong as the image was of a grave from India's Hyderabad.

"This Grave is in India not from Pakistan. It is in DarabJung Colony, Madannapet, Hyderabad, Telangana And a lock has been put on this grave so that no one should bury someone else in this grave," a Twitter user tweeted.



The editorial of Daily Times has not been taken down or debunked at the time of publishing this update, however, videos and pictures have fact-checked the representative picture of the locked grave used in the story, as that of being from Hyderabad and not Pakistan. It is also pertinent to note that the pictures of the locked grave were uploaded by Pakistan Twitter users.

"Behold truth is out of the grave! The 'locked' grave is located in Madannapet of #Hyderabad India and not in Pakistan. The family of a 60-year-old woman locked the grave with the iron grill to protect the place say locals," another netizen tweeted.



Earlier, Daily Times reported that parents are guarding their dead daughters against rape by putting padlocks on their graves.

Reports have revealed that necrophilia cases are on the rise in the country.

That a woman is raped every two hours in a country taking great pride in its family-oriented values has been hammered to the point of repetition in our collective conscience. But the heart-wrenching sight of padlocks on the graves of females is enough for the entire society to hang its head in shame and never dare to look at the so-called vessels of honour, read Daily Times editorial.

"Pakistan has created such a horny, sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped. When you link the burqa with rape, it follows you to the grave," Sultan tweeted on Wednesday.

Women's bodies were said to have been unearthed and desecrated on several occasions. A necrophilia case was reported in Pakistan in 2011 when a grave keeper named Muhammad Rizwan from North Nazimabad, Karachi was arrested after he confessed to raping 48 female corpses.

According to National Commission for Human Rights, more than 40 per cent of Pakistani women have experienced some form of violence at least once in their lifetime. (ANI)