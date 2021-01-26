Republic Day: Tricolour unfurled at Indian High Commission in Maldives

Male [Maldives], January 26 (ANI): The Tricolour was unfurled at the Indian High Commission in the Maldives on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

The high commission posted a video of the ceremony on Twitter with the caption: "Unfurling of the #Tiranga Flag of India! #RepublicDay celebrations".

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.



In the capital of New Delhi, the national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Republic Day parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area.

Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area were the Parade, Second-in-Command.

Apart from tableaus of Armed forces, tableaus from different states and ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces were displayed during the annual parade. (ANI)

