Residents in Pakistan's Swat threaten to protest over prolonged gas outages

Swat [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): The residents of Gumbad Maira, Malookabad, Shahdara Watkey and the adjoining localities have threatened to stage protests if the prolonged gas outages did not end without delay, reported Dawn.

"Since the winter started the SNGPL keeps the gas supply suspended to our areas most of the time, due to which we face difficulties in preparing meals," Saira Ahmad of Gumbad Maira told reporters.

The other residents of Gumbad Maira expressed that smooth gas supply was needed to keep the rooms heated, especially for the elderly and children, in light of the cold weather.



"During the night the temperatures dip below the freezing point, and without a heating facility our children cannot have proper sleep," Dawn quoted Iqbal Ali, also of Gumbad Maira.

The residents also said that they were forced to use expensive LPG for cooking and heating.

The residents of Rahimabad said that the gas supply in the area remained suspended from 5 pm till 11 pm, and even in early morning, when they needed it the most for preparing meals and heating rooms. (ANI)

