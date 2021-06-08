Residents of Afghanistan's Paktia stage protest against Pak in support of NSA Mohib

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Residents of Afghanistan's Paktia province on Sunday staged a protest against Pakistan in support of National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib and called on Islamabad to stop supporting anti-Afghan terrorist groups.

The information was shared by the former Ambassador and Canadian Cabinet Minister Chris Alexander through his Twitter handle.

"Residents of Paktia staged a peaceful protest, calling on neighboring Pakistan to stop supporting anti-Afghan militant groups. The protesters also supported remarks made by National Security Council adviser Hamdullah Mohib about Pakistan's two-faced politics," tweeted Alexander.

Pakistan had severed ties with the Afghan National Security Adviser over his recent remarks against Islamabad. Last month, in a public speech in Nangarhar province, Hamdullah Mohib called Pakistan a "brothel house".

"This is the first time I've seen a politician in Afghanistan really stand up against Pakistan - we have tried to be nice for decades. I am proud of @hmohib for hitting a nerve with Pakistan. They need to hear the truth!" tweeted Mariam Solaimankhail, Member of Afghanistan's Parliament representing the Kuchis.

"As a representative of the Afghan nation, I join Afghan NSA@hmohib's call on neighboring Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism in Afghanistan, shut down the terror factories and put an end to the proxy war in Afghanistan," added Solaimankhail.



Twitterati across Afghanistan have come in support of NSA Hamdullah Mohib who called on Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism in Afghanistan.

"The trend on top in Afghanistan is #PakistanAgainstNSA. Afghans are supporting @hmohib recent remarks against Pakistan and are calling on Pakistan to stop the proxy war the country has waged against them for the past four decades," tweeted Habib Khan, a journalist.

The hashtag #PakistanAgainstNSA began to trend on Twitter in Afghanistan. Most of the users have levelled charges againstPakistan for supporting the proxy war in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan has been killing Afghans for too many years and the world is silent about it. We call on the entire world to sanction Pakistan until the country stop supporting terror. NSA speaks for us all," tweeted another user.

Another user advised Pakistan to stop supporting Taliban. He tweeted, "Pakistan would not be called a terrorist factory, if they closed the terrorist sanctuaries and stopped support of the Taliban by ejecting their leadership & their families. Seems like an easy choice...but Pakistan decides every day to side with terrorists."

Mohib has routinely accused Pakistan and its spy agency of supporting and directing the Taliban in Afghanistan. He had said that the Taliban has been prolonging the "unannounced proxy war" of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

The Afghan government has longstanding reservations that Pakistan may be using the Afghan Taliban as a proxy. Pakistan has been long blamed for providing support to Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan. (ANI)

