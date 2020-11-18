Residents of Northern Afghan city of Kunduz protesting recent civilian casualties

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Residents of Afghanistan's northern city of Kunduz have gathered in front of the governor's office to protest the civilian deaths in last night's clashes, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.



It is not yet clear who is responsible for civilian casualties, but locals blame the government forces.

The governor's office did confirm civilian casualties, which include women and children, adding that an investigation had been launched into whether the casualties were caused by the Taliban or Afghan forces.

The Afghan government has been facing off against Taliban militants, who have previously seized considerable ground in the countryside and mounted an assault on the country's major cities. Meanwhile, the inter-Afghan talks are taking place in Qatar's capital, Doha. If successful, they may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of violent conflict in the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

