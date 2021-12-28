Resistance against Taliban organised in Panjshir, Kandahar, Baghlan: Afghan Diplomat

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], December 28 (ANI): The resistance forces against the Taliban exist not just in Panjshir province but also in Kandahar and in the Andarab region of the Baghlan province, said Afghan envoy to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar.

"Nobody has expected that the Taliban will take over Kabul and the country so fast. The country had a well-prepared and equipped military with more than 50,000 personnel, and the agreement with the US which had to protect us but has not fulfilled [the agreement]. [Former Afghan President Ashraf] Ghani who had a secret agreement with the Taliban has run away, he has betrayed the people which elected him president," Sputnik reported citing the diplomat.





The ambassador reminded that, apart from the Panjshir, 33 Afghan provinces have surrendered to the Taliban.

He noted that no one expected "such a development of events and was not ready for war, because for the last 20 years the Panjshir has been a tourist gorge, there was a place for rest."

"The resistance have not had a prepared army nor weapons to resist the Taliban, nevertheless the Panjshir is waging hostilities, it does not surrender. The people stood there for two days protesting and vouching 'Down with the Taliban!," he said.

"The protests are being held not only in the Panjshir, people stood up in Kandahar and Andarab. I am sure that very soon the whole country will stand up against the Taliban, and it will be not only political and military resistance, but the all-people resistance from all parts of the society," he added. (ANI)

