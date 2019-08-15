Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Photo)
Resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally with India: Russia tells Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:34 IST

Moscow [Russia], Aug 15 (ANI): Russia on Wednesday told Pakistan that there is no alternative to resolve Kashmir issue but "bilaterally through political and diplomatic means."
The statement was made during a phone call that Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
"During the conversation, the situation in South Asia was discussed amid the worsening relations between Pakistan and India after the decision made by New Delhi to change the legal status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Russian side emphasized the need for de-escalation of tensions, and that there is no alternative to resolve differences between Pakistan and India except bilaterally through political and diplomatic means. Representatives of Russia to the UN adhere to this consistent position," a statement by Russian Foreign Ministery read.
The call was made as part of Pakistan's initiative to outreach world leaders over the Indian government's decision to scrap article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Similar calls were earlier made by country's Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Malaysian PM Mahathir Bin Mohamad, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
Russia had earlier supported India over the abrogation of Article 370, saying that the action taken by the country was under the constitutional framework
The international community has urged both countries to exercise restraint and ensure that peace and stability prevail across the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

