Resorting to violence legal: Ex-Pak envoys, after Islamabad fails to get global support on Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 03:59 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): In a statement that could propel unrest, former ambassadors of Pakistan opined that it would be "legal" if people living in Kashmir resorted to violence.
Former envoys, Ashraf Jahangir Qazi, Abdul Basit and Shahid Malik made the statement while participating in a television debate on a Pakistani channel.
"It is legal if you are picking up arms to fight for your rights of self-determination," Qazi said.
"In addition, if any country wants to help the person undergoing similar circumstances, even that is legal under the international law," Basit added.
The remarks from the former ambassadors come at a time, when the entire international community has snubbed Pakistan for calling action against India post abrogation of Article 370.
Countries across the globe echoing similar sentiments as New Delhi have termed the Kashmir issue, India's internal matter. They also advised Pakistan to practice restraint and resolve the dispute bilaterally.
Meanwhile, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains calm. No incidents of violence have been reported from any part of the region. The initial restrictions which were put in the Union Territory have also been relaxed.
New Delhi revoked Article 370 that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month. In addition, the Indian Parliament also passed a 'Reorganisation' bill that divided the region into Jammu and Kashmir--with a legislature and Ladakh-without a legislature.
India, time and again, has also that Jammu and Kashmir is "entirely an internal matter" of the country and all steps are being taken keeping in mind the bright future of people of the region.
Rattled by India's move, Pakistan, last week, sent its Qureshi to China to seek its help at the UN Security Council, urging it to begin emergency meeting on the issue. However, four out of five permanent members in the United Nations did not support the Pakistan contentions over India's decision.
Ever since India announced its decision to reorganise the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad has escalated its virulent rhetorics against New Delhi by terming the move as "illegal aggression" and tried to involve the international community into the matter. (ANI)

