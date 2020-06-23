Respect international law, support multilateralism to build durable world order: Jaishankar at RIC meet

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who attended the virtual Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday called on countries to respect international law, supporting multilateralism and promote common good to help build a durable work order.

Beyond history, international affairs must also come to terms with contemporary reality, external affairs minister said the RIC meet held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of the Second World War, as well as the foundation of the United Nations.

"We, the RIC countries, have been active participants in shaping the global agenda. It is India's hope that we will also now converge on the value of reformed multilateralism. This Special Meeting reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations but the challenge today is not just one of concepts and norms, but equally of their practice," he said.

India's military contingent marching through the Red Square on Russia's Victory Day Parade will affirm the difference that India has made in the world politics, Jaishankar said.

Recounting India's participation in several battles, the Minister said, "The victory over Nazism and Fascism was achieved through sacrifices across many theatres by many countries. India made a significant contribution, with 2.3 million of its citizens under arms and 14 million more participating in war production. Indian blood was shed at the battlefields of the world, from Tobruk, El Alamein and Montecassino, to Singapore, Kohima and Borneo."

"If Indian personnel were conferred the Order of the Red Star, the medical mission led by Dr. Kotnis was a legend in China. So tomorrow, when our military contingent marches through the Red Square, it would be an affirmation of the difference that we made," he said while adding that the world must realise the contribution made by India and the need to rectify the past.

He urged the leading voices of the world to be exemplars in every way.

"Respecting international law, recognizing the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilateralism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order. I thank Russia for convening this meeting and look forward to our discussions," he added. (ANI)

