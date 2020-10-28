Revolt in bureaucracy against Imran Khan government imminent, says Pak activist

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 28 (ANI): Pakistan human rights activist Dr AA Mirza on Tuesday claimed that a revolt in bureaucracy against the Imran Khan government was imminent.

In a Twitter post, Dr Mirza had mentioned that serious differences between the government and bureaucrats had emerged after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had accused the Secretary, Food Authority of 'cheating'.

"Serious differences emerged between government &bureaucracy during 2dys cabinet meeting when Shah Mehmood Qureshi & Pervez Khattak accused secretary food authority of 'cheating'. Revolt in bureaucracy against immanent Khan govt is imminent," tweeted Mirza.



Mirza's comments come at a time when the Khan-led government is already facing attack from the opposition, who are demanding for the resignation of the Prime Minister.

On Sunday, The third anti-government rally of Pakistan opposition's 11-party alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), took place in Quetta, Balochistan on Sunday.

PDM had earlier organised two mammoth rallies in Gujranwala and Karachi as part of countrywide agitations, calling for the resignation of Imran Khan. (ANI)

