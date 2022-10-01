Rights activists stage protests in Taipei against Chinese aggression, urge politicians to safeguard Taiwan's democracy

Taipei [Taiwan], October 1 (ANI): Human rights activists staged a protest against Chinese aggression outside Taiwan's Legislative Yuan and urged the politicians to sign a petition safeguarding Taiwan's democracy and not surrender in case the island nation is attacked, media reports said.

The protest was organized in Taipei on September 30, a day ahead of the National Day of the People's Republic of China today. Among those who joined the protests were various human rights organizations including Tibet, Hong Kong, and Uyghur rights activists, reported Taipei Times.

According to Taiwan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Shih Yi-hsiang, the petition mainly comprises three calls to action -- to safeguard human rights, defend Taiwan's freedom and not surrender if attacked by China, and third to join forces to counter Chinese expansionism.

"Taiwan has continued to implement and uphold the values of human rights, in sharp contrast to what is happening in China. Defending human rights is also to defend Taiwan against Chinese military intimidation," Shih said, reported Taipei Times.

"In Taiwan, we have a vibrant democracy and people can enjoy freedom. These are the strongest weapons against China's threat of force," he added.



Moreover, an activist for the rights of Tibet and Taiwan, Tashi Tsering said that China for decades are pushing Tibetans towards repression committing atrocities. "Although Beijing proclaims to the world that it protects the rights of ethnic minorities, the conditions in Tibet are terrible, as Chinese policies are focused on eradicating the Tibetan people's culture, language and religion," Tashi Tsering said.

Another activist Sky Fung said China is imposing increasing restrictions to phase out freedom and democracy in the territory. "We must stand up together to work with pro-democracy forces," he said. "We still have a choice, we must say 'no' to Chinese dictatorship, we must choose to fight against China and to never surrender."

"China has continued its military maneuvers to intimidate Taiwan, taking up devious means to curtail Taiwan's participation on international forums. Its disinformation and political propaganda campaigns create division and social strife in Taiwan, aimed at pushing for political extremism and conflict," the groups said in a joint statement, reported Taipei Times.

"China is providing financial support to their proxies to infiltrate all sectors of Taiwanese society to promote defeatist talk, for surrender to China," it said.

"We must fight against such dissemination of Chinese propaganda and disinformation, and to stop any politicians from promoting surrender in the guise of 'peaceful unification,' and work to cut off Chinese money entering Taiwan to fund for activities by their proxies," the statement added. (ANI)

