Rights group condemn threats to sexually abused Christian minor boy in Pakistan

Nankana Sahib [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): The family of a 10-year-old Christian boy, who was sexually abused and sodomised by some locals in the Nankana Sahib area, is facing threats to either leave the area or embrace Islam.

While condemning the threats to the family of the victim, Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) president Naveed Walter said, "Child abuse is a most serious issue of Pakistan. Often the accused are known to the victims".

He further said that on average about eight to ten children are subjected to sexual abuse every day.



Walter pointed out that social taboos, lack of awareness, culprit's easy access, absence of interaction between the guardians and their children and religious or personal conflicts are among several reasons for such incidents not being reported.

Last year, the Christian boy was reported to have been sexually abused and sodomised by some locals due to some religious conflict among the elders.

On September 26 last year, an FIR was filed but till now no action has been taken by authorities.

The family has informed the HRFP that since the incident, they are being pressurised to either leave the area or embrace Islam. (ANI)

